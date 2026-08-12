Heavy rainfall returns to Mumbai, surpasses 2000-mm mark; more showers expected today, August 12
Rain activity in Mumbai has gathered pace after the city received 20 mm of rainfall between Monday and Tuesday mornings. The IMD has predicted more showers in the city and surrounding areas on Wednesday, August 12.
Mumbai rain: Monsoon showers in Mumbai suburbs surpassed the 2,000-mm rainfall mark on Tuesday morning as heavy downpour returned to the city and its neighbouring districts. The heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai on Tuesday, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), amidst the revival of monsoon currents, has sounded a yellow alert – heavy rainfall at isolated places – in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad regions.
Since the beginning of the monsoon, the Santacruz station has recorded 2020 mm rainfall. It accounts for 85 per cent of the season’s total average rainfall of 2,390.5 mm that the suburbs receive between June and September – the monsoon months. Of this, 526.3 mm of rainfall was received in June, followed by 919.9 mm of rain in July, 560.8 mm in August and 383.5 mm in September.
The Colaba station, which registers rainfall in the island city, has so far received 1,675.8 mm of rain – 80 per cent of the total average rainfall of 2,102 mm between June and September, according to the IMD’s average of 20 years.
Rain activity in Mumbai gathers pace
Rain activity in Mumbai on Tuesday gathered pace after the city received 20 mm of rainfall between Monday and Tuesday mornings. Data furnished by the IMD showed that between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday, its Santacruz observatory recorded 44 mm rainfall, while the Colaba coastal observatory recorded 24.4 mm rainfall.
Santacruz observatory recorded 44 mm rainfall, while the Colaba coastal observatory recorded 24.4 mm rainfall on Tuesday. (Image generated by Gemini)
Weather observers have attributed the surge in monsoon activity to strong westerly winds, which have ushered in moisture. Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services said, “Currently, there is a cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan, and there is strong monsoon surge. Alongside this, westerly winds have currently come in till South Konkan, which have resulted in incursion of moisture.”
However, Palawat maintained that the heavy showers will not be sustained.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) records, the heaviest showers at an average of 54 mm of rain were recorded in the western suburbs. They were followed by 45 mm of rain in the eastern suburbs and 30.12 mm of average showers in the island city division.
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The incessant rainfall in Mumbai has resulted in a significant drop in heat levels, with the maximum temperature dropping nearly five degrees in a single day. While daytime temperatures oscillated between 32-33 degrees on Monday afternoon, maximum temperatures on Tuesday touched 27.1 degrees in Santacruz and 27.6 degrees in Colaba, which is over two degrees below the normal level.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
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Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
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