Heavy rainfall returns to Mumbai, surpasses 2000-mm mark; more showers expected today, August 12

Rain has lashed Mumbai and neighbouring areas and the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the region until Thursday, August 13. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerje)

Mumbai rain: Monsoon showers in Mumbai suburbs surpassed the 2,000-mm rainfall mark on Tuesday morning as heavy downpour returned to the city and its neighbouring districts. The heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai on Tuesday, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), amidst the revival of monsoon currents, has sounded a yellow alert – heavy rainfall at isolated places – in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad regions.

Since the beginning of the monsoon, the Santacruz station has recorded 2020 mm rainfall. It accounts for 85 per cent of the season’s total average rainfall of 2,390.5 mm that the suburbs receive between June and September – the monsoon months. Of this, 526.3 mm of rainfall was received in June, followed by 919.9 mm of rain in July, 560.8 mm in August and 383.5 mm in September.