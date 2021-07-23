Heavy rainfall in Thane, Raigad: Water stock in 7 lakes at 53.86 per cent of total capacity

AS HEAVY rains lashed Thane and Raigad districts, in a day, the water level at the seven lakes, which provide drinking water to the city, recorded a 46 per cent increase. In the last 24 hours, water stock in all the seven reservoirs increased by 247,834 million litres.

According to BMC data, as of July 22, all the seven lakes have 7,79,568 million litres of water (53.86 per cent) of their total holding capacity of 1,447,363 lakh million litres. A week ago, the water level was at 17 per cent of the total capacity.

Modak-Sagar and Tansa Lake started overflowing on Thursday. This year, out of the seven lakes, have started overflowing. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Modak-Sagar Lake started flowing at 3:24 am, while Tansa Lake started flowing at 5:48 am.

“Two gates of Modak-Sagar reservoir and one gate of Tansa reservoir was opened,” the civic body said. Tulsi and Vihar Lake started overflowing on July 16 and 18, respectively.

The incessant and extremely heavy rainfall in the Konkan region and ghat areas of the state since Thursday night added 247,834 million litres (water supply for 64 days) to the seven lakes in the 24 hours. Around 3,850 million litres of water is supplied to the city every day.

Mumbai gets water from Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar, which are in Thane and Nashik districts. Tulsi and Vihar are the two lakes located within city limits in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Bhatsa Lake is the major supplier for the city and is at 51.35 per cent (3,68,184 million litres) of its capacity. It also supplies water to the neighbouring cities of Thane and Bhiwandi. In 24 hours ending at 6 am on Thursday, Bhatsa Lake received 336 mm of rain. All the seven lakes received rainfall between 79 mm and 336 mm in 24 hours.