Heavy rainfall in Mumbai for three days from tomorrow, IMD issues orange alert

With the revival of monsoon, the IMD has issued an orange alert for the Konkan region- Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg indicating heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places for three days starting July 11.

For Saturday, the IMD has forecast heavy rains at isolated places in city and adjoining areas. The IMD said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Maharashtra between July 9 and 13, while extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 12 and 13.

After a meager rain activity in the city on Friday morning, rain activity picked up by Friday night. In 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Saturday, IMDs Santacruz observatory recording 28.4 of rain which falls in the moderate rain category as per IMD classification.

The total rains recorded since June 1 by the Colaba observatory is 776.8 mm and Santacruz observatory is 1089.7 mm which is 45.9 mm below normal and 288 mm above normal, respectively.

Meanwhile, the total water stock in the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city is 2.61 lakh million litres or 18% of the total capacity. Last year, the total stock on the same date was around 2.89 lakh million litres or 19.98%.