Heavy rainfall at Konkan, western Maharashtra from Friday, IMD warns

As per the 24-hour forecast for Mumbai, light to moderate rain in the city and its suburbs is likely with the possibility of occasional intense spells and gusty wind.

Rainfall is likely to intensify on Friday and Saturday over the entire Konkan region, including Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, and in western Maharashtra areas of Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday and Saturday in the rain-battered districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri and at isolated places in ghat areas of Pune, Kolhapur and Satara. A yellow alert indicating heavy rain at isolated places has been forecast till Thursday.

Rainfall is also likely to increase in Mumbai and neighbouring districts, with a yellow alert being issued for the city, Thane and Palghar on Friday and Saturday.

In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, Mumbai and its suburbs recorded light rain. The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 4.1 mm of rain while the Colaba observatory recorded 10 mm of rain.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next three days and increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls over the region from July 29,” stated IMD’s afternoon bulletin. Currently, southwest monsoon is active over the north western Maharashtra. Widespread rainfall has been forecast in Konkan region till July 30.