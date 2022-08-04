scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Maharashtra: Heavy rain to return to Konkan on weekend

An orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the weekend has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: August 4, 2022 8:39:26 pm
IMD issues yellow alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg for next 48 hoursIsolated or scattered and very heavy rainfall is also likely over Chhattisgarh on August 5 and 8, over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Gujarat on August 8 and over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa from August 5 to 8, the IMD said. (File)

Heavy rain will likely return to the Konkan region, including Mumbai, on Sunday. Since July 15, the city has recorded very little to no rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 7 and 8. An orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the weekend has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Rainfall since the last week of July had decreased in many parts of the state.

According to the IMD forecast, “Rainfall activity is likely to enhance over Gujarat, East Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha from August 6.”

Isolated or scattered and very heavy rainfall is also likely over Chhattisgarh on August 5 and 8, over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Gujarat on August 8 and over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa from August 5 to 8, the IMD said.

According to the 24-hour forecast for Mumbai, a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs is likely with the possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places. In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 20.3 mm rain while light rainfall of 1.8 mm was recorded by the Colaba observatory.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature in the city was 25.6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 30.3 degrees Celsius. While excess rainfall was recorded in July, in the first four days of August, Mumbai has recorded 55 per cent deficient rainfall.

Meanwhile, the water stock in lakes supplying to Mumbai has reached 89.03 per cent. The overall stock is also higher compared to the previous two years — 78.59 per cent in 2021 and 34.95 per cent in 2020. Total stock by the end of September needs to be at 14.47 lakh million litres for the city to go without a water cut till the next monsoon. The current water stock is at 12.88 lakh million litres.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 08:37:12 pm

