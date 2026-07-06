Heavy rain to persist till July 8 says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis; Nashik braces for 300 mm downpour

The Chief Minister said Nashik district is likely to witness an extremely intense spell of rain on Tuesday, with forecasts indicating precipitation of nearly 300 mm, prompting authorities to place the district on high alert. (Express photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state is likely to continue witnessing intense rainfall till July 8, describing the ongoing weather situation as “unprecedented” even as authorities race to restore normalcy in rain-hit districts.

Speaking after a review meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre in Mantralaya, Fadnavis acknowledged that the heavy rains had resulted in casualties, though he did not provide figures.

“This is high-intensity rainfall, nearly three times the average. The administration is fully geared up and working round the clock to restore normalcy,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Nashik district is likely to witness an extremely intense spell of rain on Tuesday, with forecasts indicating precipitation of nearly 300 mm, prompting authorities to place the district on high alert.