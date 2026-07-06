Heavy rain to persist till July 8 says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis; Nashik braces for 300 mm downpour

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state is likely to continue witnessing intense rainfall till July 8, describing the ongoing weather situation as “unprecedented” even as authorities race to restore normalcy in rain-hit districts.
Speaking after a review meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre in Mantralaya, Fadnavis acknowledged that the heavy rains had resulted in casualties, though he did not provide figures.
“This is high-intensity rainfall, nearly three times the average. The administration is fully geared up and working round the clock to restore normalcy,” he said.
The Chief Minister said Nashik district is likely to witness an extremely intense spell of rain on Tuesday, with forecasts indicating precipitation of nearly 300 mm, prompting authorities to place the district on high alert.
Fadnavis said Palghar has emerged as one of the worst-affected districts over the past few days, with severe waterlogging, disruption to road connectivity and suspension of train services.
“The Mumbai Ahmedabad Highway is witnessing waterlogging because of ongoing work. Rescue operations are underway and another high tide is expected around 4.30 pm, which could worsen the situation,” he said.
Heavy rainfall has also affected Raigad district, where rivers including the Savitri have crossed danger levels.
On the Mumbai Goa Highway, a landslide was reported at Kasheli Ghat, while eight locations across the state witnessed landslips.
“Debris has been cleared and efforts are underway to restore traffic movement at the earliest,” Fadnavis said.
The Mumbai Pune Expressway too was impacted after nearly 100 tonnes of debris came crashing down. About 70 tonnes have since been removed.
“At present, three lanes towards Pune and one lane towards Mumbai are operational. Restoration work is progressing rapidly,” the Chief Minister said.
With the annual Wari pilgrimage underway, the government has appealed to devotees to assemble in Pune instead of Dehu and Alandi, as per tradition, since several bridges in the region have gone under water.
Fadnavis said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been strategically deployed in vulnerable locations based on forecasts and alerts issued by the Disaster Management Department.
“NDRF teams have been positioned in areas that could face difficulties till July 8. Deployments have been made in anticipation of possible emergencies,” he said.
Appealing for caution, the Chief Minister urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors as far as possible.
“Today is a critical day. There are warnings of strong winds and torrential rain in parts of the state, particularly after the afternoon. Citizens should exercise utmost caution, avoid travel and refrain from stepping out unless absolutely necessary,” he said.
Fadnavis also appealed to private establishments to adopt a humanitarian approach and prioritise employee safety by allowing flexible work arrangements wherever feasible.
He said people living in vulnerable areas have been shifted to safer locations over the last two days and arrangements have been made for their accommodation.
“In view of the heavy rainfall and changing weather patterns, the entire state machinery is on alert and fully prepared to deal with any eventuality,” the Chief Minister said.
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