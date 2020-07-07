Heavy rain makes way for intermittent light showers in Mumbai

Dark coulds over the Arabian Sea on Monday. Mumbai’s suburbs and Thane district received over 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. (Photo: Pradip Das) Dark coulds over the Arabian Sea on Monday. Mumbai’s suburbs and Thane district received over 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. (Photo: Pradip Das)

The intensity of rain decreased in Mumbai on Monday with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz and Colaba observatories recording 5.2 mm and 1.2 mm of rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Mumbai had been witnessing heavy showers since Friday. While heavy rainfall was reported early Monday, the intensity of the showers subsided as the day progressed and the city witnessed intermittent light showers. The IMD has forecast that the intensity of rain will reduce this week.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am Monday, the Santacruz observatory recorded 116.1 mm of rain, while Colaba station recorded intermittent showers at 12.4 mm.

Following the intense spell of rain early Monday, waterlogging was reported at Hindmata, MIES College in Matunga, Dharavi, Shakkar Panchayat in Wadala, Gandhi Nagar junction in Vikhroli, Andheri subway and National college in Bandra. Six wall collapses, 89 tree falls and 31 short-circuits were also reported.

According to IMD’s 48-hour forecast, Mumbai will witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate spells of rain. Significant reduction in rainfall is expected over the west coast during the next two days. “The intense rainfall belt has shifted to Gujarat and adjoining areas where heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls are also expected,” the IMD bulletin stated.

With the last two days witnessing incessant rainfall, 51,685 million litres of water or supply worth 13 days have been added to the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai. The city gets water from Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes, which are located in Thane and Nashik districts. The remaining two – Tulsi and Vihar lakes – are located within city limits in Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Due to active monsoon conditions, the entire Konkan coast, including Mumbai, had experienced very heavy spells of rain in the last three days. The interiors of Maharashtra had recorded moderate rainfall. In 24 hours, Thane Belapur Industrial Association station recorded extremely heavy rain at 213.4 mm, of which Thane recorded 158 mm.

From July 1 to July 6, Mumbai has recorded 506.4 mm of rain, which is 60.2 per cent of the month’s average rainfall (840.7 mm).

