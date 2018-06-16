Heavy rain likely to resume from Sunday in Mumbai, says IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of more rain over the Western coast, especially in Mumbai, over the weekend. (Express file photo/Pradip Das) The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of more rain over the Western coast, especially in Mumbai, over the weekend. (Express file photo/Pradip Das)

The intensity of rain in the city, which has been experiencing a dry spell through the last week, is expected to increase from Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to receive rain at most places with heavy rain likely at isolated places on Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for Monday predicting “rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places”.

The intensity of rainfall in these districts is also likely to increase from Saturday with “rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places”. On Friday, parts of the city received light showers with the IMD’s Colaba observatory recording 0.6 mm rainfall. On Thursday, the Santacruz observatory had recorded 7.2 mm rainfall and Colaba received 0.6 mm rainfall.

According to the IMD, rainfall is likely to be below normal for Maharashtra between June 15 and 21 and gradual revival of monsoon is likely between June 22 and 28.

