Heavy rain likely in Mumbai, suburbs this week: IMD

After four days of sporadic showers in Mumbai and its suburbs, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall for the coming week.

The weather bureau has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Monday and Tuesday. The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 15.

Light to moderate showers continued in the city for the last few days, with Santacruz observatory recording 21.9 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday while Colaba observatory recorded 13 mm in the same time period.

According to the 48-hour forecast by the IMD, Mumbai will witness generally cloudy sky with moderate rain while its suburbs are likely to witness heavy rain at isolated places. The weather systems in the Arabian Sea will intensify westerly winds, which would draw moisture leading to rain increase.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director general (western region) IMD Mumbai, said, “There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, including Mumbai, and around on Tuesday and Wednesday as per the IMD’s model guidance.”

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Sunday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 52 mm of rain, which falls into the moderate category, whereas Colaba recorded 14 mm in the same time period. From July 1 to July 12, till 5.30 pm, Mumbai has recorded 690.4 mm rain, which is 82.1 per cent of the month’s average rainfall (840.7mm).

