Heavy rain likely in Mumbai, Palghar from August 1: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an increase in rainfall activity in Mumbai and adjoining areas from August 1. According to the district forecast warning, Mumbai is ‘very likely’ to receive “heavy rain at isolated places” from July 31 for three days. Heavy rain at isolated places is also likely in Palghar from August 1.

Light to moderate showers were recorded between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 9.4 mm rain in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, whereas Colaba recorded heavy rain at 89 mm in the same time period. Waterlogging was reported from areas like Hindmata in Dadar, Wadala, and Byculla on Wednesday morning. There was light rainfall on Wednesday with Santacruz recording 3.3 mm rain in nine hours (8.30 am to 5.30 pm), whereas Colaba station recorded 0.2 mm rain in the same time period.

The IMD’s Santacruz station has recorded 1,871 mm rainfall since June 1. The average rain recorded in the four monsoon months, ie, from June to September is 2,260.4 mm, which means the city has already received 82.7 per cent seasonal rainfall.

While moderate to heavy rain was recorded in the city, there was none in the catchment areas of lakes that supply drinking water to the city.

The current water stock is at 33.51 per cent as opposed to 78.08 per cent last year on the same day.

Bhatsa lake, which is in Nashik district and the biggest contributor to the water supply at 50 per cent, received only 6 mm rain in 24 hours ending at 6 am on July 29.

