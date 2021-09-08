Heavy rain likely in Konkan, central Maharashtra & Vidarbha on Wednesday

Under the influence of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, Maharashtra is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert (be prepared) predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours) over Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts on Wednesday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in the south Konkan region till Saturday. The IMD has put Palghar on red alert indicating extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

As per the 24-hour forecast issued by IMD on Tuesday, Mumbai and suburbs will witness moderate rain with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. An yellow alert has been issued for the city for Thursday. From Friday, the rainfall activity will reduce.

On Tuesday, moderate rain was forecast for Mumbai. However, the day largely remained dry and sunny, while rainfall picked up in the suburban part of the city by evening.

In 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 3.5 mm of rain while the Colaba observatory recorded 29.4 mm of rainfall. In the nine hours ending at 5.30 pm, Santacruz observatory recorded 3.6 mm while Colaba recorded 0.4 mm rain.

Rainfall activity has picked up over Maharashtra since the last week with Konkan and Marathwada sub-divisions continuing to receive heavy rain. In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, extremely heavy to heavy rainfall was recorded in the south Konkan and Marathwada.

With improvement in rainfall activity last week, many rainfall deficient districts along northern Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra are faring better.

As of Tuesday, of the 36 districts, only three have recorded deficient rainfall – Nandurbar (-43 per cent), Gondia (-26 per cent) and Gadchiroli (-24 per cent).

This monsoon, Maharashtra has recorded normal rainfall measuring 938.9 mm.