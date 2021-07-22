Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, more to follow

MUMBAI ON Wednesday received heavy showers for the fourth consecutive day.

The city has so far recorded 1032.6 mm of rainfall this month, exceeding its July average of 827.2 mm. Also, till Wednesday evening, Mumbai has received 1993.9 mm of rainfall, which is 90 per cent of the average rainfall (2,205 mm) that the city usually receives during the entire Monsoon.

The city recorded 23.9 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday. An initial orange alert was upgraded to red at 1 pm by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicating extremely heavy rain (over 204.5 mm in 24 hours) in isolated locations throughout the day.

In nine hours ending at 5.30 pm, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 50.2 mm of rain – categorised as moderate – while the Colaba observatory recorded 90.6 mm rain in the same period, considered as heavy rainfall.

According to the 24-hour forecast issued by IMD on Wednesday afternoon, heavy to very heavy rain is likely in the island city and suburbs with the possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places, along with chances of occasional gusty winds (40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph) in some areas.

While waterlogging was recorded in Chembur, Sion and some parts of Andheri, five incidents of wall collapse and 15 tree falls were recorded. A 30-year-old man sustained minor injuries after a tree fell on him in Andheri East. While bus route A254 was diverted in waterlogged Andheri in the morning, bus services were normal at other places, officials said.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar since early Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in a few low-lying areas and slowing vehicular traffic across several locations.

Monsoon is likely to remain “vigorous” over the state, said IMD. An off-shore trough running between Maharashtra and Karnataka is bringing moisture-laden westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over to land. In addition, there is an east-west shear zone cutting across Maharashtra, which is adding to the prevailing favourable monsoon conditions.

Marathwada is also very likely to receive widespread rainfall during the next two days with moderate rain over most parts and heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places. As per IMD’s district forecast and warning, Raigad and Ratnagiri are on red alert, indicating extremely heavy rain at isolated places on Thursday.

On Wednesday, dense and intense clouds were observed over the west coast, including Konkan and interior parts of the state. Following the cloud formation, besides Mumbai, a red alert was issued in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur, indicating extremely heavy rainfall.