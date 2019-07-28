Heavy rain in neighbouring districts, red alert in Mumbai, Thane today

HEAVY RAIN pounded adjoining districts of Mumbai since Friday night, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording 150 mm of average rainfall, which falls under the “heavy” category, in Thane from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday. In 24 hours since 8.30 am on Friday, Thane recorded 236 mm of rainfall. Since July 1, the district had recorded 2,071.2 mm of rainfall.

On Saturday afternoon, the IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts for Sunday, with forecast of extremely heavy rain at isolated places. Red alert means people should take action to keep themselves safe and that widespread damage, travel and power disruption and risk to life is likely.

The IMD also issued a warning to fishermen on the Maharashtra coast while advising them not to venture into the sea for the next two days.

In Mumbai and its suburbs, rain continued throughout Saturday, with some heavy spells. In 24 hours, from 8.30 am on Friday, the Santacruz weather observatory — representative of the suburbs — recorded 219.2 mm, which is extremely heavy rainfall. During the same period, the Colaba observatory, which is representative of the island city, recorded 90 mm of rainfall, falling under the heavy rain category.

Of the 219.2 mm of rainfall recorded in 24 hours at Santacruz observatory, 196 mm was recorded in 15 hours — from 5.30 pm on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday. While 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm of rain is considered moderate, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is heavy, 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is very heavy and more than 204.5 mm is extremely heavy.

“Due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and the formation of low pressure area over north-west Bay of Bengal, the rainfall intensity is very likely to increase over north Konkan during next 48 hours,” said the press statement by the regional meteorological centre. The weather bureau has asked residents to avoid outdoor travel as much as possible.

Rainfall recorded in Mumbai’s suburbs between Friday and Saturday was the second highest for the season. Heavy rain spell on July 2 and 3 had recorded 375 mm in 24 hours, which was the highest since July 2005.

Neighbouring areas of Mumbai, too, received very heavy to extremely heavy rain. While Karjat recorded 303 mm, the figure for Murbad was 332 mm and Shahapur 195 mm over 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday. Ambernath (280 mm), Ulhasnagar (296 mm) and Kalyan (230 mm) witnessed waterlogging and extremely heavy rainfall.

After 8 am on Saturday, rainfall eased over south and central Mumbai, with Colaba observatory recording 36.4 mm between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm. Santacruz observatory recorded 18.3 mm during the same duration. In Mumbai, Mulund West recorded highest rainfall at 42 mm till 1.30 pm on Saturday, followed by Mulund East at 40 mm and Bhandup West at 28.8 mm.

“Under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat, strong westerly wind continue to draw moisture and thick cloud cover along the Mumbai coast leading to active monsoon conditions with short bursts of heavy rain,” said official from the IMD, Mumbai.