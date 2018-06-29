Heavy rain in Mumbai as monsoon covers Maharashtra

South and central Mumbai received heavy showers on Thursday. Ganesh Shirsekar South and central Mumbai received heavy showers on Thursday. Ganesh Shirsekar

After a two-day break, the city received heavy shower on Thursday with the Santacruz observatory recording 27 mm and Colaba recording 18 mm rain. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Thursday, humidity levels recorded in the city were high, with Colaba and Santacruz recording 86 per cent and 82 per cent, respectively.

The IMD updated its forecast on Thursday afternoon with warnings of heavy showers, as the intensity of rainfall in Mumbai and the surrounding areas increase. According to the weather bureau’s forecast, “heavy rainfall is very likely in isolated places of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad”.

According to data provided by IMD, Malad West has received the maximum rainfall between 8.15 am to 9.45 pm at 81 mm followed by Panvel at 67.5 mm. While areas like BMC colony in Worli, Vidyadhar and BKC received no rainfall during the same duration.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted moderate rainfall with chances of one or two heavy spells on Thursday and Friday.

Between 8.30 am and 12 pm Thursday, south Mumbai recorded 1.2 mm rain; the suburbs recorded 7 mm. The overnight rainfall in both areas (between 8.30 pm Wednesday and 8.30 am Thursday) was 2 mm. Due to light showers through the night, the minimum temperature moved closer to the normal mark.

“Weather systems are fluctuating along the Arabian Sea, leading to light to moderate rain. Similar rainfall activity is expected in the coming days,” said KS Hosalikar, IMD deputy director general, western region.

Meanwhile, according to the IMD, the city is likely to receive heavy showers at least till Monday. The IMD has predicted heavy downpour at one or two places in the city and suburbs in the next 48 hours.

On Wednesday the IMD had announced that the monsoon has covered the entire state. However some parts of Maharashtra like Jalna, Buldhana, Gondia and Bhandara are still deficient in rainfall. Meanwhile Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Mumbai suburban, Osmanabad, Latur, Nanded and Washim have received excess rainfall so far this season.

