Heavy rain hits traffic, BEST bus services & trains in Mumbai, suburbs

AS HEAVY rain was reported in several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic on arterial roads in the city and affecting BEST services, suburban and long-distance train services were also affected. However, no injuries were reported due to rainfall-related incidents in the city.

Water-logging was reported until Tuesday afternoon in Andheri subway, Malad subway, Khar subway, and Sakkar Panchayat in Wadala. Motorists experienced traffic jams on Western Express Highway and in some parts of Andheri, Powai, Hindmata, Worli, Mahalaxmi and at JJ Bridge. The subways at Andheri and Malad were shut for over half-an-hour. Due to poor condition of roads in Vakola and construction work at the local Akurli bridge, traffic slowed down, leading to jams, and adding to the travel time for Mumbai residents.

Local trains on all corridors, including Western and Central Railway, experienced delays. Local trains on Central Railway lines faced a delay of 20-25 minutes due to the heavy rain during morning peak hours, causing inconvenience to office-goers.

Motorists also complained of heavy traffic jams on Airoli bridge in Navi Mumbai and Mumbra toll naka in Thane district. Mumbai Traffic Police said it had alerted the Thane Police and Navi Mumbai Police to take quick action.

The Mumbai-bound CSMT-Pune Deccan Queen train was delayed by over two hours after a glitch in the loco engine. The Deccan Queen, which departs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5.10 pm, was rescheduled to depart at 6.10 pm. According to Central Railway officials, the train, which was on its way to CSMT from Pune, was detained at Thane station on Tuesday morning and later taken to CSMT via Vidyavihar, a Railways official said. Several commuters complained of a delay of over two to three hours on the train.

In the 12 hours between 8 am and 8 pm on Tuesday, 14 incidents of tree collapse were reported from across Mumbai, of which three each were in the island city and eastern suburbs and eight were reported in the western suburbs. One incident of a structure collapse was reported in the western suburbs, where a portion of a compound wall fell down.

Four incidents of short-circuits were reported throughout the city.

No injuries have been reported due to any of the incidents, according to information from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management department.