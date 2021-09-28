Heavy rain forecast for Maharashtra today, tomorrow

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm Gulab, which weakened into a deep depression as it moved towards the west coast on Monday, Maharashtra will witness a heavy rain spell on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Marathwada and North Madhya Maharashtra, parts of Vidarbha are likely to get extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds from and on September 27 and 28.

For the Konkan region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Jalgaon and Nasik, indicating a thunderstorm with lightning, gusty winds and extremely heavy rain at isolated places on Tuesday.

In Mumbai, along with Sindhudurg, Nandurbar, Pune and Marathwada, thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds and very heavy rain at isolated places are very likely on Tuesday.

As per the 48-hour forecast for Mumbai, moderate rain in the city and suburbs is likely along with possibility of heavy to very falls and thunderstorms with wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places.

“The deep depression is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken into a depression during the next 6 hours and into a well-marked low-pressure area during subsequent 24 hours. The system is likely to emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coast around 30th September evening and there is a likelihood for the system to further intensify over the northeast Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours,” the IMD afternoon bulletin said.

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the city till Wednesday morning. The weather bureau has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, indicating heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on Wednesday.

The neighbouring Palghar and Thane districts, along with the South Konkan districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.

Moderate rainfall was recorded through Monday in the city and suburbs. With 39 mm rainfall recorded in nine hours between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Monday at IMD’s Santacruz observatory, the seasonal rainfall in Mumbai crossed the 3,000 mm mark.

This is the third year in a row that the seasonal rainfall crossed the 3000-mm mark in the city. Till September 27, the seasonal rainfall (From June 1) recorded is 3036.3 mm. The average seasonal (four months) average is 2205 mm.

Due to rough sea conditions and intense winds, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea.