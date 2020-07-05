Heavy rain continues in Mumbai, coastal districts

In Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran) In Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Intense spells of rain continued to lash Mumbai and coastal districts of Maharashtra for the second consecutive day on Saturday, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city in the evening. Four wall collapses, 32 tree-falls, and 10 short-circuits were reported in the city on Saturday.

The Santacruz observatory recorded 111.4 mm of rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Saturday, of which 52 mm of rainfall was recorded between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm. The intensity of the rainfall increased further by Saturday evening.

The Colaba observatory, which is representative of rainfall in the island city and central Mumbai, recorded 39.4 mm during the same three-hour period on Saturday. Between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, it also recorded heavy rain at 66 mm.

Following the intense spell in the evening, there was waterlogging at Hindmata, Dharavi Cross Road, Dadar T T, Shakkar Panchayat in Wadala and areas below Chembur Bridge, Chembur station, Andheri Subway, and National College in Bandra. By afternoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had cleared Andheri and Dahisar subways, which were waterlogged on Saturday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a very high likelihood of heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad on Sunday. It has also issued an orange alert for Palghar, with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places on Sunday.

According to the weather bureau, the rainfall activity over the city will reduce from Sunday, with a forecast for very light rain next week. “The intense rainfall activity will continue along the west coast including Mumbai and the interior of Maharashtra till July 4, and gradual reduction thereafter,” an IMD bulletin stated.

In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am, the Santacruz observatory recorded 157 mm of rain, which falls in the heavy rain category, while the Colaba observatory recorded 169 mm of rain in the same period. Mumbai city and its suburbs received intense spells of rainfall (20-30 mm per hour).

According to the weather department, 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm rain is considered “moderate”, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm “heavy”, 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm “very heavy” and more than 204.5 mm is considered “extremely heavy”.

According to the location wise rainfall data, seven stations in the suburbs and one in south Mumbai received heavy rainfall between 8 am and 6 pm on Saturday. Borivali fire station recorded 141.95 mm, followed by Kandivali fire station at 135.09 mm and Marol fire station at 124.7mm. According to BMC data, between 8 am and 6 pm, the western suburbs recorded 88.61 mm of rain, the eastern suburbs received 82.69mm and the city recorded 81.91 mm.

