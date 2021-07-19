Heavy rain batters Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray holds review meet, officials told to identify sites prone to landslides

With more heavy rain expected this week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a review meeting with officials and asked them to be better prepared for all eventualities. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

With more heavy rain expected this week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a review meeting with officials and asked them to be better prepared for all eventualities.

Officials have been asked to identify landslide-prone sites and shift the residents to safety in temporary locations during heavy rain to avoid accidents. The chiefs of Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority have been told to provide flats, earmarked for project-affected persons, as alternative arrangements for people staying in the landslide-prone areas.

The collector of Mumbai city and Mumbai suburbs have been instructed by CM to provide funds to MHADA to take up construction of retaining walls at all identified landslide-prone sites already surveyed and communicated by BMC and MHADA officials.

The CM has also instructed that Tata Power must verify the soundness of the foundation of the transmission line tower at Vashi Naka, Banjar Pada, New Bharat Nagar landslide site urgently and ensure its safety.

BMC officials have been asked to inspect stormwater drains, sewerage operations and make arrangements for dewatering pumps. BMC commissioner I S Chahal, who is also the disaster management chief for Mumbai, has told the forest department to survey the Sanjay Gandhi National Park compound wall and its stormwater/subsoil water drainage arrangements and restore the same to ensure the safety of the wall from collapsing.

The Executive Health Officer of BMC Mangala Gomare and the insecticide department has been told to intensify the surveillance and reach of the fever clinics to prevent the spread of rain-related illnesses such as dengue, malaria, and leptospirosis post rains.

The general manager of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport and private electric companies have been told to ensure safety and prevent people from electrocution. Hydraulic Engineer Ajay Rathore has been told by Chahal to ensure normal water supply to all areas of the city by Monday by taking corrective actions at the Bhandup filtration plant.

The chief engineer of roads, public works and MMRDA were told to identify the potholes due to heavy rains. The authorities have been told to attend to the potholes on Annabhau Sathe Flyover in Chembur.

The general managers of both the western and central railway also attended the meeting with the CM and were told that during the disruption of the trains due to rain they should coordinate to facilitate maximum and appropriate deployment of buses for passengers’ movements.