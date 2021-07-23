Heavy rain at Konkan’s coastal towns; several areas flooded, Mumbai spared

Rain battered the coastal towns of Konkan and adjoining areas of Mumbai, including Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi, between Wednesday night and Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red warning for Ratnagiri, Raigad, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts on Thursday, predicting extremely heavy rain.

In contrast, Mumbai was spared, as only intermittent and light showers were recorded in the island city and suburbs throughout Thursday. In nine hours ending at 5.30 pm, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 1.1 mm of rain.

Since monsoon came out of its break-phase around July 10, western regions of the state have reported continuous and very heavy rainfall. Mumbai on Thursday crossed 2,000 mm of rainfall since June 1. Till Thursday morning, it has received 2001.4 mm of rainfall, which is 90.7 per cent of the seasonal average rainfall (2,205 mm).

According to the 24-hour forecast issued by IMD at 8 pm on Thursday, moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers are likely in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places and occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph in some areas. The rainfall intensity is likely to reduce in Mumbai over the weekend.

Several areas, including the worst-hit Ratnagiri district, recorded over 1,000 mm of rainfall in the last week, resulting in severe flooding and overflowing rivers. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai had issued a red alert for Thursday in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

As per the district forecast and warning, the entire Konkan coast is on orange alert, indicating heavy to very heavy rain at a few places on Friday.

As per IMD’s district-wise rainfall data, except for five districts in the state, 31 received excess rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday.

Satara recorded the highest rainfall departure after receiving 900 per cent showers beyond its normal rainfall in the last 24 hours. Adjoining districts of Sangli, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri have received 841 per cent, 336 per cent and 311 per cent of rain above their normal rainfall, respectively.

Breaking a record of highest 24-hour rainfall in July, Mahabaleshwar – the hill station town in Satara – recorded 480 mm of rain in 24 hours. Before this, the highest 24-hour rainfall was recorded on July 7, 1977, at 439.8 mm.

Jawhar (Palghar), Matheran (Raigad) and Sangameshwar Devrukh (Ratnagiri) received extremely heavy rainfall at 480 mm, 430 mm, 330 mm and 250 mm, respectively.

Marathwada and Vidarbha, both infamous for recurring droughts, have also received very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours – Parbhani (972 per cent above normal), Jalna (668 per cent), Washim (667 per cent), Akola (611 per cent).

Ratnagiri district, which is facing massive flood, received extremely heavy rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday. Devrukh recorded rainfall of 252 mm, Lanja (220 mm) and Khed (195 mm).

Hundreds of people were rescued from flooded areas of Bhiwandi, Shahapur, Kalyan in Thane and Mahad, Karjat and Khalapur.