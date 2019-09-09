Heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai city, suburbs; orange alert issued by IMD for Thane

After heavy rain on Saturday, followed by moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday, the Met department has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in the city and suburbs for Monday.

For Thane, Raigad and Palghar, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Monday, with forecast of “heavy to very heavy rain” at isolated places on Monday.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Sunday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 21.3 mm rainfall, which falls in the moderate category. The Colaba observatory recorded 5.6 mm rain in the same duration.

Since June 1 to 8.30 am on Sunday, the city has received 3,265.1 mm rain. According to the district forecast and warning, Mumbai is likely to get light and moderate rain from Tuesday.

The city received heavy rainfall throughout Saturday night with the Santacruz observatory recording 119 mm rainfall in two hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday while the Colaba observatory recorded 66.4 mm in the same time frame.

Heavy rain lashed neighbouring districts of Mumbai as well with Vasai recording 102 mm, Virar at 105 mm, Palghar at 210 mm, Dahanu at 146.1 mm and Thane at 145 mm rain between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday.

The seven lakes that provide water to the city are 97.73 per cent full.

“There is an off-shore trough running between South Gujarat and Karnataka coast. As a result, there will be fairly widespread rainfall over the coastal belt during the next four days,” said IMD officials.

Following heavy rain in September, Mumbai surpassed the 3,000 mm seasonal rainfall mark this monsoon, on Thursday. From June 1 to September 5 (8.30 am), Mumbai recorded 3,078.2 mm rainfall.