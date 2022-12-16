Heavy police bandobast planned across city for MVA morcha, BJP’s counter-protest

The city will witness heightened police presence with the Mumbai Police calling in extra force into the state capital for a morcha by MVA parties, and a counter protest by the BJP, to be held on Saturday.

Leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will take out the rally to protest against alleged insults to state’s icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, alleged atrocities against Marathi-speakers in border areas of Karnataka, and industrial projects going to other states.

Mumbai Police granted the MVA parties the permission to carry out the rally on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too will carry out its own protest demanding apology from the MVA for “insulting” Dr B R Ambedkar and Hindu deities, the party announced.

“Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut tried to create a controversy over Ambedkar’s birthplace, while another leader, Sushma Andhare, insulted Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, saint Dynaneshwar and saint Eknath as well as the Warkari community,” Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said.

An officer from the Mumbai Police said that for the MVA morcha that will start from JJ flyover and end at CST, a total of 2,500 police personnel will be deployed along with 250 officers in order to ensure that there are no law and order problems.

In addition, 20 State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons and around three vehicles of riot control police will be pressed into service in order to ensure that peace is maintained for the duration of the protest march.

The officer said that around eight Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) and two Additional Police Commissioners will be pressed into service in order to oversee the security arrangements. “Gathering of all the security staff has started from Friday evening near Byculla,” an officer said.

Advertisement

The officer added that they would also be making use of drone cameras in order to ensure that the Mumbai Police Control room can monitor the morcha on a real-time basis. This will be in addition to the feed from CCTV cameras that is constantly monitored at the control room.

” Since the BJP has also planned a protest, security will be heightened across the city tomorrow (on Saturday) and police personnel from other units like the crime branch will also be pressed into service for bandobast duty,” the officer added.

An official from Thane Police said they too have pressed extra police into bandobast duty in light of the bandh call being made against MVA leaders.

(With PTI inputs)