Heavy downpour in Mumbai, major areas in the city waterlogged

The downpour caused heavy flooding in several parts of the city. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekhar)

After meagre rains were received all through Thursday, Mumbai saw a downpour through the night and in the early hours of Friday, leading to 27 roads being inundated, 85 bus routes diverted and 250 people evacuated from the Mithi River banks.

Extremely heavy rain was recorded at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz observatory at 253.3mm, which is the second highest 24-hour rainfall in a decade. The Thursday night downpour is also the highest rainfall recorded this season. In 2019, the city had recorded 375.2mm on July 2, which was the highest 24-hour rain in the month between 2015 and 2020. In 2018, it was 184.3mm (July 10), 163.4mm in 2017 (July 18), 114.5mm in 2016 (July 30), and 61 mm in 2015 (July 21).

IMD classifies 15.6-64.4mm in 24 hours as moderate rain; 64.5-115.5mm rain as heavy; 115.6-204.4mm as very heavy; and over 204.5mm as extremely heavy rain. Moderate to heavy rain is likely in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, said IMD.

The Extremely heavy rain left 27 city roads waterlogged— areas like Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Sion Road no 24, Wadala Bridge, Chunabhatti, Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon, RCF, Chembur Phatak, Milan Subway, Linking Road, roads leading to eastern freeway, Sheetal Cinema in Kurla LBS Road.

As per the BMC data, between 4 am to 7 am, the island city recorded 36mm rainfall, 73mm in the western suburb and the highest 75mm in the eastern suburb of Mumbai.

Mithi River crossed dangerous mark following which so far about 250 people have been evacuated from Kranti Nagar slum which is located at the bank river.

The residents have been shifted to Bail Bazar Municipal schools as a precautionary measure, said BMC.

“We are monitoring the situation. The intensity of the rain has come down. But if the water level continues to rise then we will evacuate more people,” said Manish Valunje, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of L ward (Kurla).