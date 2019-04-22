Heatwave warning for Vidarbha from April 23

The Met department has issued a heatwave warning for Wardha, Chandrapur and Akola in Vidarbha for three days starting April 23. The maximum temperature of the region had recorded a slight drop, but spiked again on Sunday.

Thunderstorm accompanied by rain in Vidarbha region last week had brought the maximum temperature below 44 degrees Celsius, said officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Marathwada region also recorded a rise in temperature with Solapur at 40.4 degrees Celsius, Parbhani at 41.9 degrees Celsius and Aurangabad at 39 degrees Celsius. Malegaon, which falls in North Maharashtra, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, on Sunday evening. The minimum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 24 degrees Celsius, which is also a notch below normal. The city continued to witness high humidity at 61 per cent on Sunday evening.