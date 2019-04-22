Toggle Menu
Heatwave warning for Vidarbha from April 23https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/heatwave-warning-for-vidarbha-from-april-23-5687794/

Heatwave warning for Vidarbha from April 23

Thunderstorm accompanied by rain in Vidarbha region last week had brought the maximum temperature below 44 degrees Celsius, said officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

mumbai, maharashtra, weather, weather in maharashtra, imd, met department, vidarbha, rain, mumbai news, indian express news
Marathwada region also recorded a rise in temperature with Solapur at 40.4 degrees Celsius, Parbhani at 41.9 degrees Celsius and Aurangabad at 39 degrees Celsius. Malegaon, which falls in North Maharashtra, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius. (Source: File)

The Met department has issued a heatwave warning for Wardha, Chandrapur and Akola in Vidarbha for three days starting April 23. The maximum temperature of the region had recorded a slight drop, but spiked again on Sunday.

Thunderstorm accompanied by rain in Vidarbha region last week had brought the maximum temperature below 44 degrees Celsius, said officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Marathwada region also recorded a rise in temperature with Solapur at 40.4 degrees Celsius, Parbhani at 41.9 degrees Celsius and Aurangabad at 39 degrees Celsius. Malegaon, which falls in North Maharashtra, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, on Sunday evening. The minimum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 24 degrees Celsius, which is also a notch below normal. The city continued to witness high humidity at 61 per cent on Sunday evening.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Illegal miners devour fields on the periphery — despite High Court order
2 Mumbai: No relief for MSDP, hearing on NGT stay postponed
3 Prinseps Auction House: 60 artworks set to go under the hammer