Heatwave set to return to Vidarbha today

HEATWAVE IS likely to return to Vidarbha districts of Maharashtra from Thursday till the end of the week. For the last two days, some districts in Vidarbha faced thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

While the maximum temperature remained above 40 degrees Celsius along with thunderstorms in Vidarbha, the heatwave had abated. The highest maximum or day temperature, at 44.5 degrees C, was recorded in Vidarbha’s Wardha district on Tuesday.

In weather warning for the region, “Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places,” said Regional Meteorological Department, Nagpur. A gradual rise in the maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees C over Vidarbha is likely in the next 4-5 days.

On Wednesday, Ahemdnagar in Madhya Maharashtra was the hottest in the state, logging 44 degrees Celsius of maximum temperature.

For Mumbai, the minimum and maximum temperatures recorded a slight dip, which however, were near or above normal accompanied by high humidity.

As per the 48-hour forecast for Mumbai, the cloudy skies are forecast for later afternoon and evening. On Wednesday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees C and 64 per cent humidity.

The maximum temperature was a degree above normal at 34.4 degrees Celsius.

April this year was the third warmest in India in 122 years, the monthly weather and climate summary issued by the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

This comes after March remained the warmest over the same period.

Meanwhile, the weather office said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and its adjoining areas around May 4.

In its warning for fishermen for May 4, it said squally wind is very likely to prevail over South Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal.