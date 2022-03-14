Heatwave alert issued for Thane, Mumbai and Raigad for two days

AT 38.6 degrees Celsius day temperature on Sunday Mumbai is reeling under a heatwave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert with a warning of a heatwave in north Konkan, Thane, Mumbai and Raigad for the next two days.

According to the seven-day forecast for Mumbai, the IMD has issued a heatwave warning for the next 24 hours and temperatures soaring to 39 degrees.

Warm conditions continued for the consecutive day in the city on Sunday with the IMD’s automatic weather station in Santacruz recording a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees, six degrees above normal.

The minimum or the night temperature is also forecast to rise to 24 degrees for the next two days. On Sunday, the minimum temperature was a degree above normal at 22.5 degrees. The mean minimum temperature for March is 21.4 degrees.

This is the second time this month that Mumbai’s maximum temperature crossed the 38 degrees mark, after touching 38.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The maximum daytime temperature in March last year was 40.9 degrees Celsius (on March 28).