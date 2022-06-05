Heatstroke affects 750 in state, kills 18 since March; IMD issues ‘yellow alert’

EIGHTEEN PEOPLE were killed due to heatstroke since March out of the 31 suspected deaths as of June 3, according to official data. During the same period, 750 people suffered heatstroke in the state with 239 from Chandrapur district alone. However, no deaths were reported in the district.

Several districts in Maharashtra have reported above-normal temperatures in March-April this year. The Vidarbha and the central Maharashtra regions are reeling under several heatwave conditions since March. Even the coastal district of Mumbai has seen maximum temperature hit the 40-degree Celsius mark and severe heatwaves a few times.

While monsoon has arrived in parts of southern and northeastern India, some districts in the Vidarbha districts of Maharashtra are reeling under a heatwave, while other districts have been recording maximum temperatures above normal levels over the last few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its bulletin issued a ‘yellow alert’ and has forecast heatwave conditions in some areas of Wardha and Chandrapur till June 5 and in Nagpur and Gondia till June 4.

The Nagpur circle recorded 10 deaths from heatstroke, followed by the Nashik circle with four deaths and the Aurangabad circle where two people succumbed to heat waves.

One death each was reported from Latur and Akola circle. This is a sharp contrast to the previous three years when nine deaths from heatstroke were recorded in 2019. The state didn’t report any death in 2020 and 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each district has its death committee, which decides if the death is related to heat wave conditions.

Heatstroke is a heat-related illness when the body can no longer control its temperature causing a sudden rise in body temperature, the sweating mechanism fails and the body fails to cool down.

According to a study conducted by the state government under the ‘Heat Action Plan’, it was found that people with obesity amd insomnia or suffering from health conditions such as diabetes, pregnancy and alcohol among others are more vulnerable to heatstrokes.

“We have taken several initiatives like provision of drinking water facilities in markets, petrol pumps, religious places among others. We have also created shades for people to rest. Also, we have trained doctors and nurses,” said an official from the Public Health Department.