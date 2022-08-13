scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

‘Can’t allow heartless approach’: Maharashtra told to consider widow’s compassionate-job plea pending for 14 years

The Bombay HC quashes a tribunal order that held a police constable's second wife ineligible because government rules barred such jobs for relatives of employees with more than two children.

Written by Omkar Gokhale | Mumbai |
August 13, 2022 7:50:00 pm
The Bombay High Court (File)

Observing that “no administration can be permitted to take a heartless approach towards its own employees and their families,” the Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to consider a widow’s plea for compassionate-grounds employment that has been pending for 14 years.

The court set aside a November 2020 order passed by the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal rejecting the application submitted by Firdous Mohammed Patel, second wife of Mohammad Patel, a police constable who died on March 21, 2008 after a burn accident. His first wife, Raisa, also suffered injuries and died four days ahead of him.

“Every single time, the door has been shut in her face without good or sufficient reason. For the last 14 years, since she was 28, she has been seeking a consideration of her application for compassionate employment…” a bench of Justice Gautam S Patel and Justice Gauri V Godse said last week of the 42-year-old Firdous’s ordeal.

In her petition, Firdous said there was an agreement between her and Raisa’s brother that while Raisa’s three children would be solely entitled to Mohammad’s provident fund, gratuity etc, Firdous could apply for a government job on compassionate grounds. She has two children from Mohammad.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream

Firdous’s first application for the job, made on November 20, 2009, was rejected on the ground that Mohammad had more than two children. Despite the home minister in September 2011 directing the government to examine the case, there was no action, prompting her to make another representation in October 2012.

Having received no response, she moved the tribunal in 2016. It rejected her plea in November 2020 citing a March 2001 government resolution–and subsequent rules issued in 2005–that barred compassionate-grounds jobs for family members of employees having a third child after December 31, 2001.

The high court bench noted that appointment on compassionate grounds is certainly a concession and not an entitlement. “It is intended to assist the families of government employees to overcome the financial crises that result from a government employee’s demise or early retirement,” the bench said.

Advertisement

“Mohammad and Firdous were indeed a small family. They had only two children. The rule does not contemplate a situation where the employee separately contracts a marriage with another person and has children by that other marriage. We do not see how Firdous could possibly be held responsible for Mohammad’s relationship with Raisa, his first wife, or his three children from that marriage with Raisa. Firdous was no part of that marriage. It is impossible to contemplate a situation where Firdous would earn a disqualification for something for which she was not, and could not be, responsible,” the bench said.

The bench quashed the tribunal decision and directed the government, the police chief and the Solapur police to consider Firdous for compassionate-grounds employment. Asking Firdous to apply again by August 29, the judges directed that she be informed of the decision on her application by September 19.

More from Mumbai

The court clarified that the case should not be considered as a precedent and that each case must be assessed on its own merits.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 07:50:00 pm

Most Popular

1

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh

2

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
From discussions on blasphemy to intolerance, ‘Satanic Verses’ in Parliam...
From discussions on blasphemy to intolerance, ‘Satanic Verses’ in Parliam...
Newsmakers of the Week | TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, new Chhattisgarh BJP...
Newsmakers of the Week | TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, new Chhattisgarh BJP...
What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

Himachal Assembly passes bill against forced mass conversion

Himachal Assembly passes bill against forced mass conversion

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism
Explained

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism

Cricket chases the American dream

Cricket chases the American dream

Premium
Revisiting some of Salman Rushdie's most memorable novels

Revisiting some of Salman Rushdie's most memorable novels

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Premium
JEE Main, NEET to be merged with CUET for students' benefit: UGC chief

JEE Main, NEET to be merged with CUET for students' benefit: UGC chief

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement