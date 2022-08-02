Heart transplant survivors form human chain in Mumbai to raise awareness

Ahead of the National Heart Transplant Day on August 3, heart transplant survivors from across Maharashtra formed a human heart chain in Mumbai Tuesday to raise awareness about heart transplant.

August 3 is observed as the National Heart Transplant Day every year and coincidentally, Maharashtra recorded its first heart transplant on August 3, 2015. A 42-year-old brain dead woman from Pune was flown in by a team of doctors in Mumbai for her heart to be transplanted to 22-year-old Anwar Khan. Till date, more than 175 heart transplants have been carried out in Maharashtra, with the majority of them being done in Mumbai and Pune.

In Mumbai the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital will be lit in red throughout the week. Tuesday, several heart transplant survivors were felicitated at a function. On Tuesday, heart transplant survivors were felicitated at a function by top cardiac surgeon Dr Anvay Mulay.

Among those who were felicitated was 60-year-old Anirudh Nansi of Mumbai who went on to win the state-level swimming championship 2022 in less than a year of his heart transplant surgery and 28-year-old J Crasto, who recalled the challenge in flying down from Los Angeles to Mumbai during the Covid-induced lockdown in March 2020. After a heart transplant, he is now living his “second life” with renewed optimism.

Dr Mulay, Director Advanced Cardiac Surgery and Heart Transplant, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, announced the completion of more than 150 successful heart transplant surgeries along with his team. He said it feels deeply satisfying to celebrate these patients who have not only got a second chance to live but are also making the most of the opportunity.

Referring to 71-year-old Rajendra Mashru, Dr Mulay recalled that the patient had walked into the hospital with multiple shocks as the AICD device’s battery was exhausted. “He had intractable arrhythmia and was on mechanical circulatory support which made him a priority candidate for heart transplant. Even if the patient was in his 70s, he had parameters that were conducive for a heart transplant. Mashru was listed with the national organ transplant authorities and it was a month ago that the heart of a brain dead patient from Delhi was flown in and transplanted,” said Dr Mulay. Today he is stable, walking well and has participated in the human chain, Dr Mulay told The Indian Express.

“This extends hope for a collaborative future by addressing education towards organ donation so that more people can benefit and get quality life in times of health crises,” he said.

Mashru, who hails from Junagad in Gujarat and now resides in Mumbai, is perhaps the oldest patient in Maharashtra who underwent a heart transplant. Dealing with a cardiac ailment that was detected more than 20 years ago, Mashru eventually got an Automated Implantable Defibrillator (AICD) a device that enabled him to fix abnormal heart rhythms.

However, when the device’s battery got exhausted and all seemed to have been lost, Dr Mulay restored his confidence and told him age was not a limitation for a heart transplant. “When nothing seemed to work, it was Dr Mulay who held my hand and insisted that I had a right to live,” Mashru told The Indian Express.

Fourteen-year-old Jhanvi Patil, a student of Class X from Hemnagar village in Alibaug tehsil of Raigad district, has now got used to a busy schedule. “I have to attend classes in the morning before setting off for school which is a ten-minute walk from my house,” said Jhanvi. “But four years ago, that ten-minute distance was a challenge as I felt breathless after each step,” Jhanvi said, adding, after a heart transplant, the change has been dramatic and added, “Aaj mi mast aahe (Today, I am totally fine).”

In Pune, seven-year-old Shlok Bandsode, a student of Class II, who underwent a heart transplant at the age of three, does not like to miss school. Shlok’s father Shital said while people started using masks and avoided going to each other’s homes during the Covid pandemic, for them these began much earlier when Shlok was detected with a heart ailment. “Till today we are scared to drop the mask for fear of infection,” said Shital, who continues to ensure that guests adhere to the strict protocol while visiting their child at home.

While Maharashtra started registering almost 30-35 heart transplants every year since 2018, the Covid-19 pandemic saw a dip in the numbers by almost half. As per the state health authorities, there were 30 heart transplants in 2018, 35 in 2019 which came down to 14 in 2020. In 2021, however, there were 22 heart transplants and this year, the state has already registered 21 heart transplants.

Mumbai and Pune have done maximum heart transplants. At least 38 heart transplants have been performed in Pune from 2017 till date. Dr Sanjeev Jadhav, who hails from Pune and is the director of heart and lung transplant programme, Apollo Hospital in Mumbai, has been involved in at least 68 heart and lung transplants. When contacted, he told The Indian Express that over the years, awareness has increased after successful heart transplants.

Dr Manoj Durairaj, programme director, heart lung transplantation at Sahyadri Hospital admitted, however, that the donor pool needs to increase. “We have more patients on the waiting list. Not enough organ donors,” Dr Durairaj said.