Heart disease led Maharashtra’s deaths in 2024, but cancer, diabetes stood out

Heart disease remained the biggest killer among medically certified deaths in Maharashtra in 2024. But the state’s mortality profile also throws up another concern: cancer, metabolic diseases and injuries accounted for a substantially larger share of deaths in Maharashtra than they did across India.

Of the 3,27,174 deaths medically certified in Maharashtra in 2024, diseases of the circulatory system accounted for 30.8 per cent, or 1,00,878 deaths. Nationally, however, circulatory diseases accounted for a much larger 38.8 per cent of medically certified deaths according to data released by the Office of Registrar General of India (ORGI) last month.

The sharpest difference was seen in cancer, which accounted for 8.1 per cent of medically certified deaths in Maharashtra, with 26,492 deaths, compared with 5 per cent nationally.