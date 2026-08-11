Heart disease led Maharashtra’s deaths in 2024, but cancer, diabetes stood out
Of 3.27 lakh medically certified deaths in the state, circulatory diseases accounted for the largest share, while cancer and metabolic diseases made up a significantly higher proportion than the national average
Heart disease remained the biggest killer among medically certified deaths in Maharashtra in 2024. But the state’s mortality profile also throws up another concern: cancer, metabolic diseases and injuries accounted for a substantially larger share of deaths in Maharashtra than they did across India.
Of the 3,27,174 deaths medically certified in Maharashtra in 2024, diseases of the circulatory system accounted for 30.8 per cent, or 1,00,878 deaths. Nationally, however, circulatory diseases accounted for a much larger 38.8 per cent of medically certified deaths according to data released by the Office of Registrar General of India (ORGI) last month.
The sharpest difference was seen in cancer, which accounted for 8.1 per cent of medically certified deaths in Maharashtra, with 26,492 deaths, compared with 5 per cent nationally.
Metabolic diseases, including diabetes and related conditions, accounted for another 7.5 per cent of deaths in the state, or 24,462 cases. The corresponding national share was 4 per cent.
The state also recorded a higher share of deaths from injuries, poisoning and other external causes. They accounted for 5.5 per cent of medically certified deaths in Maharashtra, or 18,061 deaths, against 4.1 per cent nationally.
Maharashtra’s 2024 Mortality Data (Image generated using Gemini)
Respiratory diseases were the second largest category in Maharashtra, accounting for 9.8 per cent of medically certified deaths, or 32,133 cases. The national share was 11 per cent.
Infectious and parasitic diseases, meanwhile, accounted for 6.7 per cent of deaths in Maharashtra, or 21,807 cases, lower than the national share of 8.3 per cent.
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The figures point to a mortality pattern in Maharashtra that differs in important ways from the national picture. The state has a lower proportion of certified deaths from circulatory and infectious diseases, but higher proportions from cancer, metabolic disorders and external causes.
There is, however, an important limitation to the data. MCCD figures cover only deaths for which the cause has been medically certified and do not represent all deaths registered in the state.
Maharashtra recorded 7,39,124 registered deaths under the Civil Registration System in 2024. Of these, 3,27,174 were medically certified, giving the state an overall medical certification rate of 44.3 per cent. The rate has risen from 39.3 per cent in 2022 and 42.4 per cent in 2023.
Maharashtra’s certification rate was also substantially higher than the national average of 23.1 per cent. Among deaths of people who had received medical attention during their terminal illness, the state reported 100 per cent medical certification.
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This distinction is important in reading the cause-of-death figures. The Civil Registration System establishes that a death occurred, while the Medical Certification of Cause of Death provides a medically certified explanation of what caused it.
Zeeshan Shaikh is the Associate Editor who heads The Indian Express' Mumbai reporting team. He is recognized for his highly specialized Expertise in analyzing the complex dynamics of Maharashtra politics and critical minority issues, providing in-depth, nuanced, and Trustworthy reports.
Expertise
Senior Editorial Role: As an Associate Editor leading the Mumbai reporting team, Zeeshan Shaikh holds a position of significant Authority and journalistic responsibility at a leading national newspaper.
Core Specialization: His reporting focuses intensely on two interconnected, high-impact areas:
Maharashtra Politics & Urban Power Structures: Provides deep-dive analyses into political strategies, municipal elections (e.g., BMC polls), the history of alliances (e.g., Shiv Sena's shifting partners), and the changing demographics that influence civic power in Mumbai.
Minority Issues and Socio-Political Trends: Excels in coverage of the Muslim community's representation in power, demographic shifts, socio-economic challenges, and the historical context of sensitive political and cultural issues (e.g., the 'Vande Mataram' debate's roots in the BMC).
Investigative Depth: His articles frequently delve into the historical roots and contemporary consequences of major events, ranging from the rise of extremist groups in specific villages (e.g., Borivali-Padgha) to the long-term collapse of established political parties (e.g., Congress in Mumbai).
Trustworthiness & Credibility
Data-Driven Analysis: Zeeshan's work often incorporates empirical data, such as National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics on arrests and convictions of minorities, or data on asset growth of politicians, grounding his reports in factual evidence.
Focus on Hinterland Issues: While based in Mumbai, he maintains a wide lens, covering issues affecting the state's hinterlands, including water crises, infrastructure delays, and the plight of marginalized communities (e.g., manual scavengers).
Institutional Affiliation: His senior position at The Indian Express—a publication known for its tradition of rigorous political and investigative journalism—underscores the high level of editorial vetting and Trustworthiness of his reports.
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