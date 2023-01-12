Hearing of actor Sheezan Khan’s bail plea adjourned till January 13

A Vasai court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing the bail plea of TV actor Sheezan Khan, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, till January 13. Additional Sessions court Judge RD Deshpande adjourned the hearing till January 13, when the court is likely to pass an order on the bail plea of Khan, who is currently lodged at the Thane Central prison.

During the Wednesday hearing, Sharma’s lawyer Tarun Sharma argued that Khan (28) was responsible for the suicide of Sharma (21), and that he should not be granted bail. The lawyer further argued that Khan had been evasive, and did not answer why he had deleted WhatsApp chats.

Sharma, who acted in TV show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ along with Khan, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of a Hindi TV show near Vasai — on the outskirts of Mumbai — on December 24, 2022. Khan was arrested the next day on the charge of abetting the suicide of Sharma. Sharma and Khan were in a relationship, but they broke up later.

Khan’s lawyers Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai, meanwhile, requested the Vasai court to grant bail to the actor, saying the charge of abetment of suicide ‘was not applicable’ in the case.