Health science courses: MUHS summer internship programme for UG students

In A first such initiative, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will offer Summer Internship Programme (SIP) for undergraduate students up to third year from ongoing health science courses in affiliated colleges. The scheme is aimed at providing observership opportunities to interested undergraduate students with broad exposure in research areas.

Already, a provisional list of 19 potential SIP centres has been declared, offering over 180 seats in a variety of fields such as epidemiology, clinical research, infectious diseases, environmental health sciences, biomedical instrumentation, medical management of patients with psychiatric issues and alternative medicine, among others. Those listed as SIP centres are a varied range of organisations in health and allied sectors, starting from hospitals to research facilities and rehabilitation centres to manufacturing units.

“The objective is to give an opportunity to undergraduate candidates to utilize the summer vacation period for value addition through extra-curricular activities. The SIP will provide a platform to learn and understand diverse culture and traditional practices, along with research exposure for those interested in potential careers in health sciences and public health,” states the notification issued by MUHS, which also includes the admission schedule.

The notification adds, “The idea is that each intern will work with his/her mentor to create a summer plan that supplements the intern’s applied progress with other career and scientific development activities. It is a sort of experiential learning that integrates knowledge and theory learned in the classroom with practical application and skill development in a professional setting.”

Interested candidates may apply online for this elective module and seat allotment will be done based on merit, where academic performance and statement of purpose by the candidate will be evaluated by the varsity. The observership, which may be up to a maximum duration of four weeks, will also include a stipend of Rs 2500 and an online certificate will be issued upon completion.