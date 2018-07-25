Health insurance scheme: Patients to get ‘call from CM’ listing benefits

The move is aimed at raising awareness on the cashless health insurance scheme among patients in a bid to reduce malpractices among empanelled hospitals. The move is aimed at raising awareness on the cashless health insurance scheme among patients in a bid to reduce malpractices among empanelled hospitals.

Starting August 1, patients enrolled for free surgery under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY) will receive a pre-recorded minute-long phone call in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s voice, informing them about the facilities under the scheme and duties expected out of treating hospitals.

The move is aimed at raising awareness on the cashless health insurance scheme among patients in a bid to reduce malpractices among empanelled hospitals. Government data indicates that about 1,000 patients enrol under the MPJAY every day. Around 3.5 lakh surgeries are conducted in Maharashtra annually. Since 2012, 28.3 lakh patients have been registered and 19 lakh surgeries have been conducted of which 14 lakh procedures were undertaken by private hospitals.

The state government recently de-empanelled 27 private hospitals across Maharashtra after receiving complaints of low performance, manipulation in medical records and charging money from patients for free services. Officials with MPJAY said several private hospitals do not inform enrolled patients about scheme benefits which may force out-of-pocket expenditure and unnecessary tests from outside.

Under MPJAY, food, hospital accommodation, medicines, consumables and treatment are free of charge for above and below poverty line patients. “In most cases, patients do not know all this. A hospital may ask them to undergo test from a private laboratory despite the service being free under the scheme,” an official said.

The recorded phone call will come to the patient as soon as enrolment is done. In addition, since June 7, the state government has started issuing inland letter cards to all patients’ on their addresses to receive a feedback on the insurance scheme. The inland letter has set of questions asking the treated patient about the scheme, hospital service, whether they incurred any additional cost, and overall experience of cashless insurance.

“Of 1,000 letters we send to all operated patients every day, at least 50 per cent respond. This feedback will also help in identifying hospitals indulged in malpractices,” an official from MPJAY said. In a bid to tighten the rope around empanelled hospitals, MPJAY nodal office has initiated process of biometric attendance for “arogyamitras” to ensure each hospital is being monitored.

Arogyamitras are officials appointed by third party administrator to look into patient enrolment and monitor the hospital. State government officials said one arogyamitra was appointed for several hospitals making regular scrutiny of individual hospital difficult. “We have now appointed at least one arogyamitra for each hospital. In larger hospitals such as KEM, JJ or Sion, there are over three arogyamitras,” an official said. The state currently has 492 empanelled hospitals under MPJAY.

