Health deteriorating: Nawab Malik’s response to court after ED plea

A SPECIAL court was informed on Tuesday that NCP leader Nawab Malik’s health has deteriorated and his kidney has been affected. This was mentioned in a reply filed on behalf of Malik before the court on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking that a medical board be constituted to verify his health status, as he has been admitted to a private hospital since May.

“It is apparent the accused is suffering from numerous ailments, particularly related to kidney, and the same coupled with the fact that he is a diabetic along with numerous other ailments, the health of the accused is deteriorating to the extent that one of his kidneys is barely functioning,” Malik’s reply stated.

It stated that in these circumstances, there was no question of shifting him back to jail. The reply also stated that Malik, who was a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government at the time of his arrest, has not been able to receive proper medical treatment at Arthur Road Jail or state-run JJ Hospital.

“In view of the incorrect medical advice and the painkillers given to the accused, the medical condition has further aggravated,” the reply said. It added that it was unsubstantiated and false to claim that Malik was prolonging his stay at the hospital. It said Malik has complied with all conditions set by the court at the time of his admission to the hospital. The reply also details the surgery and treatment he has undergone since he was admitted.

Malik was arrested on February 23 by the ED in connection with alleged money-laundering linked to a property in Kurla. He has been admitted to a private hospital since May after a court directed him to be shifted there for medical treatment. The ED had claimed that there is no credible information available to it on Malik’s health status and hence a board of doctors from government hospitals should be constituted to suggest whether he needs further treatment at the private hospital.

Malik’s reply to the ED plea states that the agency’s application, filed at a time when his bail application is being heard, is ‘malafide’. It states that as per the special court’s order in May, the superintendent of Arthur Road Jail has been filing weekly case summaries of his health status and this information is also accessible to the ED, hence the agency’s claim is ‘false’, the reply claims.

The court will hear the matter again on October 4.