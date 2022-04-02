Health dept asks all districts to keep vigil in case of surge in Covid cases

WITH THE easing of all Covid-19 restrictions from Friday, the Public Health Department has instructed all the districts to keep a close eye on any possible surge in novel coronavirus cases. Medical experts believe that the next two weeks will be crucial after the relaxation and have suggested that people keep using masks.

After almost two years, ahead of the upcoming festivals like Gudi Padwa, which is celebrated as Maharashtrian New Year, Ramzan, Ram Navami and the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the state government waived all Covid-19 restrictions imposed under the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act in the state from Saturday. While this has brought smiles to the faces of the citizens, the Health Department has been put on a high alert expecting a ‘marginal’ rise in cases.

“We have been easing restrictions gradually to observe the epidemiological characteristics of the virus. Despite waiving most of the restrictions in early March, we didn’t observe any spike in cases. Now, as all the restrictions have been removed, we must be extra cautious as there is a possibility of a marginal rise in cases,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.

Districts have been asked to keep beds, oxygen and essential Covid-19 medicines on stand-by if the state records any spike in cases. “While the celebration of the festivals has been approved, the public needs to be cautious. It is always advisable to wear masks while going out in crowds,” said Rajesh Tope, Health Minister. He also emphasised the need to get vaccinated as 26 per cent of the population, who took the first dose are yet to get their second jab.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay Hospital advised people to continue wearing masks for the time being.