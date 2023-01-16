Health and Wellness: Virtual group to help patients living with epilepsy

Dr Rima Chaudhari’s phone does not stop buzzing even in the middle of the night. Many a day, she receives text messages from anxious patients or their kin almost without a break.

Dr Chaudhari is a senior consultant of neurology at Fortis Hospital in Mumbai. In October, to bring all her patients living with epilepsy together, she created a group on WhatsApp named ‘Fortis Epilepsy Connect Program’ – which has over 150 members including patients and doctors.

“Living with epilepsy is more than just manning seizures. It affects the quality of life including mobility and mental health. So, I created this group to motivate the individuals and to field their queries,” said Dr Chaudhari. “Such groups for epilepsy patients are quite uncommon unlike those suffering from cancer or TB,” she added.

Nutrition Nuggets | Can apple juice reduce your belly fat? New study tells you how

Apart from Dr Chaudhari, the group has medical experts like neuropsychologists, psychologists, and even an art therapist. “Art therapy is an often underused approach with epilepsy patients. Art therapy allows people to explore their emotions and feelings through the process of creating, painting or drawing,” she said, adding “so if any patient complains of anxiety or depression, which is quite common – they are referred to the art therapist.”

“We don’t talk about the past or the sufferings as everyone has their own share of pain. So we mostly focus on the success stories,” she said. In this, they also involve patients who have recovered from epilepsy and their kin to inspire others. If needed, the family of a patient is put directly in touch with recovered patients to answer their queries.

“One such patient is a 15-year-old teenager who often had a ‘head drop’, making him accident-prone. He had to wear a helmet just to save his head from sustaining severe injuries. After much deliberation, his parents agreed to surgery last year and he has fully recovered. Now, his mother counsels others through the program,” said Dr Chaudhuri.

“Parents often get scared when it comes to the health of their children. Having gone through it, I know how it feels. So, when they hear about the success of surgery from a mother, they gain confidence,” said the mother of the child.

Advertisement

Last December, Dr Chaudhari organised a physical meet-up for the members of the WhatsApp group.

“I have a patient who hasn’t recovered even after undergoing surgery in the USA… when they met the other parents and heard their stories, the father’s eyes welled up and he gained more confidence,” said Dr Chaudhari.

The hospital aims to organise a physical meeting every three months.