Headway in new V-C appointment as MU nominates search panel member

Amid confusion over the procedure for the search for a Vice Chancellor (VC), the Mumbai University has nominated a member for the purpose in a joint meeting of Management Council (MC) and Academic Council (AC) held on Monday.

According to sources, the name of Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, Director of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), BHU, has been finalised as a member of the search committee.

The meeting was held based on directives for the same by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari earlier this month.

Earlier, reports had started floating about how the meeting can cause friction between the Governor and the state government, which is still waiting for Koshyari’s signs on the amendments done to the Maharashtra Universities Act 2016 in December 2021. “But this name was finalised in the meeting held on Monday, which indicates that the search process may be as per the old practice wherein Governor has most powers,” shared an official on condition of anonymity.

With the term of Mumbai University’s Vice Chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar nearing end, talks had begun on how the new VC will be appointed with the amendments to the Act passed by cabinet still awaiting final nod from the Governor.

As per the old practice, a three-member search committee headed by a Governor’s nominee, who is a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court, is appointed to conduct the process. The committee invites applications, shortlists aspirants, interviews them and suggests five names to the Governor who then appoints one on the post of VC.

According to the amendments to the act, the committee will suggest five names to the state government which will then forward two names to the Governor who has to approve one from those for the appointment of VC.