Thursday, July 21, 2022

Headmasters of BMC schools to receive management training

It is a programme of 40 sessions, each of 90-minutes. A total of 120 headmasters have been selected for the first two batches. It will be a three-month training programme to be held on the JBIMS campus in offline mode.

Mumbai |
July 22, 2022 12:54:57 am
As part of this training, 25 modules have been designed which include topics such as instruction and leadership to engage the teams, development of managerial decision making skills in complex situations, and educational administration from a legal perspective (Gender/Posco etc).

Headmasters of city schools run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are set to receive management training from the reputed Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS). A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two organisations on Thursday.

It is a programme of 40 sessions, each of 90-minutes. A total of 120 headmasters have been selected for the first two batches. It will be a three-month training programme to be held on the JBIMS campus in offline mode. On completion, an assessment and feedback will decide the future plan of action.

As part of this training, 25 modules have been designed which include topics such as instruction and leadership to engage the teams, development of managerial decision making skills in complex situations, and educational administration from a legal perspective (Gender/Posco etc).

Joint Commissioner BMC (Education), Ajit Kumbhar said, “The programme has a tailormade design. The JBIMS representatives held discussions with our headmasters before coming out with the programme in April. Under the new brand of Mumbai Public Schools, the civic schools are developing. The number of students has also increased exponentially. Running a school requires managerial skills and empowering our headmasters for it will show positive results in future.”

