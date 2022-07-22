Headmasters of BMC schools to receive management training

July 22, 2022 12:54:57 am
Headmasters of city schools run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are set to receive management training from the reputed Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS). A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two organisations on Thursday.
It is a programme of 40 sessions, each of 90-minutes. A total of 120 headmasters have been selected for the first two batches. It will be a three-month training programme to be held on the JBIMS campus in offline mode. On completion, an assessment and feedback will decide the future plan of action.
As part of this training, 25 modules have been designed which include topics such as instruction and leadership to engage the teams, development of managerial decision making skills in complex situations, and educational administration from a legal perspective (Gender/Posco etc).
Joint Commissioner BMC (Education), Ajit Kumbhar said, “The programme has a tailormade design. The JBIMS representatives held discussions with our headmasters before coming out with the programme in April. Under the new brand of Mumbai Public Schools, the civic schools are developing. The number of students has also increased exponentially. Running a school requires managerial skills and empowering our headmasters for it will show positive results in future.”
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Water level rises in dams, 20 in Kutch filled to 68 pc
Punjab encounter: ‘Missing’ for nearly two months, gangster Manpreet Mannu’s parents return for son’s last rites
Earlier there were team dinners now we have Insta reels: Shikhar Dhawan on team bonding and Rahul Dravid’s viral video appearance
HC notice to UT Admin over plea seeking action against two policemen, one Home Guard
Punjab encounter: ‘Missing’ for nearly two months, gangster Manpreet Mannu’s parents return for son’s last rites
Rain sinks Mohali again, roads turn into ponds, traffic crawls
Murmu scores 121 from Gujarat as ‘at least’ 7 Congress MLAs cross-voted
New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade
BCCI mulling to restart Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup; full Ranji season also on cards
Ahmedabad court grants bail to film-maker Avinash Das
Teesta, Sreekumar bail plea: Court reserves orders for next week
Inform if states, UTs following orders to curb hate speech: SC to Centre