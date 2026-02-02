Head-turners on wheels: From the only known Dodge Viper in India to Ratan Tata’s iconic cars

In recent years, the rally has emerged as a landmark event amongst collectors and enthusiasts for supporting engineering milestones as well as the cultural impact of automobiles.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 2, 2026 04:35 AM IST
From the country’s only known Dodge Viper owned by the Maharaja of Gondal to classic cars from late Ratan Tata’s personal garage, over 140 automotive icons from the 1970s to 2010s turned heads at the Autocar India Modern Classic Rally 2026, which concluded on Sunday. Held over two days at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai, the fourth edition of the Modern Classic Rally culminated in a rally through Mumbai’s streets with a bevy of classic cars driving from the Grand Hyatt through the Sea Link and Coastal Road stretch on Sunday.

Curated by Perseus Bandrawalla, the rally is organised annually with the aim of celebrating rare machinery and strengthening India’s modern classic movement. In recent years, the rally has emerged as a landmark event amongst collectors and enthusiasts for supporting engineering milestones as well as the cultural impact of automobiles.

Speaking about the event, Bandrawalla said, “Modern classics represent a golden era of driving, where engineering excellence and mechanical purity came together to create cars that continue to inspire generations.”

Autocar India editor Hormazd Sorabjee said modern classic cars are more than a collector’s item. “They’re rolling history, they spark conversation, and they bring people together through a shared passion for driving. The Modern Classic Rally continues to champion that spirit.”

