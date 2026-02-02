Head-turners on wheels: From the only known Dodge Viper in India to Ratan Tata’s iconic cars

From the country’s only known Dodge Viper owned by the Maharaja of Gondal to classic cars from late Ratan Tata’s personal garage, over 140 automotive icons from the 1970s to 2010s turned heads at the Autocar India Modern Classic Rally 2026, which concluded on Sunday. Held over two days at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai, the fourth edition of the Modern Classic Rally culminated in a rally through Mumbai’s streets with a bevy of classic cars driving from the Grand Hyatt through the Sea Link and Coastal Road stretch on Sunday.

Curated by Perseus Bandrawalla, the rally is organised annually with the aim of celebrating rare machinery and strengthening India’s modern classic movement. In recent years, the rally has emerged as a landmark event amongst collectors and enthusiasts for supporting engineering milestones as well as the cultural impact of automobiles.