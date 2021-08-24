Head of chemistry department at university in Nagpur dies by suicide: police

The head of the Department of Chemistry of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Jyotsna Meshram, allegedly jumped to her death from the ninth floor of a building on Monday morning.

“Meshram, 56, jumped from the ninth floor of a residential apartment in Beltarodi early Monday morning,” Inspector C M Yadav of Beltarodi police station told The Indian Express.

“The apartment where she jumped from belonged to Meshram’s maternal aunt,” Yadav added.

“The suicide was apparently a result of depression. Her husband, Sudhir Meshram, had died of a heart attack in March and her son was in the US. Her aunt said she was in depression because of that,” Yadav said. No suicide note has been found, police said.

Sudhir Meshram was Vice-Chancellor of Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University.