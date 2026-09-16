He remembers being hungry, then nothing at all: How cross-border search helped Nepali man reunite with family

On September 13, Darji’s relative Dipak Shahi arrived at the Aastha Shelter Centre to take Darji back home.

A 24-hour cross-border search involving police and social workers in India and Nepal reunited 41-year-old Nepali man Khadka Bahadur Som Bahadur Darji with his family in the neighbouring country, after he was found wandering the streets of Nagpur with little memory of how he had reached the city.

Darji, a resident of Niskot in Nepal’s Myagdi district, had left home around August 9-10 without informing his family. He travelled to Delhi and then boarded a train to Tamil Nadu. During the journey, Darji remembered feeling hungry and then being helped with some dahi-bhaat (curd rice) by a co-passenger.

He remembers nothing after that.