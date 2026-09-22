He came to Mumbai 2 days ago. Now, CID is probing his ‘custodial death’ at CSMT

Railway officials, however, have denied the charges. (File image used for representation)

Imran Shaikh had arrived in Mumbai looking for employment. Two days later, he was found unconscious inside a toilet at the Railway Protection Force (RPF) post at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and later declared dead at St George Hospital. His family has now alleged custodial death, prompting an investigation by the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

On September 20, Imram Shaikh, a resident of Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, had approached the RPF post at CSMT, seeking help and information about trains. According to Shaikh’s relatives, an argument broke out between him and the RPF personnel, who allegedly assaulted him.

“The RPF personnel misbehaved with him,” one of his relatives has alleged.