He bought his wife a scarf at Baisaran valley. Minutes later, he was among the 26 killed at Pahalgam

It was Usha Desale’s first flight journey. In multiple video calls to his children, a thrilled Dilip Desale (64) — Usha’s husband and companion on the journey — captured moments of her perched on a window seat, the aircraft, their meals as well as their hotel in Srinagar as they flew into Kashmir on April 21, 2025.

“Our father was fond of capturing photos and videos. When he checked into his hotel room on April 21 night, he showed us around the room on a video call. He was wearing a monkey cap but only had chappals on his feet. I told him to wear some socks to avoid catching a cold,” smiled Yogita Yadav, Desale’s eldest daughter.

Little did Yogita know that it would be the last she would hear from her father.

Dilip Desale and his wife, who were on a 10-day trip to Jammu and Kashmir as a part of tours organised by Nisarga Paryatan Tours, reached Pahalgam on April 22. Due to back ache, Usha chose to stay back while Dilip decided to go uphill into the valley, when terrorists opened fire at tourists.

As the news of the attack spread, their three children — Yogita Yadav, Kavita Sankpal and Nitin Desale — found themselves glued to the TV screens when Kavita saw her father’s name splash across a news channel around 8 pm. Minutes later, a frantic call by Nitin confirmed their worst fears: Dilip was among the 26 killed in the Pahalgam terror attacks.

A year after his death, during a special puja on Akshay Tritiya. A year after his death, during a special puja on Akshay Tritiya.

A year after their life was thrown out of gear, the Desale family is yet to come to terms with the loss. “Our father was our closest friend. Ever since the incident, all joy has gone away from our life. He was the pillar of our family and now it feels like somebody has ripped apart that pillar,” said Kavita, Dilip’s daughter.

An electrician who worked at Lubrizol Private India Limited in Turbhe, Dilip was a travel junkie. But it was only after retirement that he started pursuing his travel dream. “At 60, his life had just begun. He started travelling after completing all responsibilities and had travelled to Kerala and Himachal Pradesh as well. This was his second trip to Kashmir, as he wanted to take my mother to experience the place,” said Kavita.

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Days after he was killed, the government returned Dilip’s belongings to his family residence at New Panvel — his bloodstained sunglasses and bag, a gold ring, cash, and a scarf that he had bought for his wife at Baisaran valley.

“But his phone — a Redmi Note 11 Pro — is still missing,” said the family, for whom the device could hold memories of Dilip’s last moments.

“We know how much he loved to click and record videos. Even en route to the valley, he had sent us a photo on a horse, posing with a rabbit… Despite multiple follow ups with multiple government agencies, including the NIA, we have heard nothing of his phone. We only wish to hear his voice and relive his last moments, which are surely recorded on the phone,” said Yogita.

Desale’s youngest son Nitin told The Indian Express that while the original plan by the tour operators was to go to Gulmarg on April 22, last minute changes led his parents to Pahalgam instead. “That one change upturned our life… If the tour operators had not changed the plans at the last minute, our father would still be with us,” said Nitin.

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Dilip Desale’s eldest daughter, Yogita Yadav (left) and wife, Usha Desale (right). Dilip Desale’s eldest daughter, Yogita Yadav (left) and wife, Usha Desale (right).

A year since Dilip’s demise, the family says that they have received monetary compensation from various agencies, including the state governments in Assam and Maharashtra.

But the promise of a government job, assured for the next of kin by the Maharashtra government in the aftermath of Pahalgam attacks, continues to elude the family. “We have approached the district collector in Alibaug. We also visited the Mantralaya multiple times, seeking updates of the assured Class-I government job. But the department says they have no updates on the job promise,” said Nitin.

Remembered by his family as a happy-go-lucky, helpful and healthy man, Dilip had much to look forward to. Next on his bucket list were trips to Nepal and Europe.

“He had immense love for life. He had no ailments and was extremely healthy. He used to take very good care of himself. Even before their Kashmir trip, my father and mother had run complete body check-ups at the Bombay Hospital in South Mumbai,” reminisced his son.

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Her husband’s untimely demise has left Usha shattered. From daily Yoga classes to shopping in the bazaars, Dilip was her companion in everything. “But ever since our father’s death, she has become quieter. She has stopped socialising or going to her Yoga class,” the family shared.

“My father helped everyone. During the 26/7 floods of 2005, he had opened doors of our Panvel home to 27 stranded people for nearly 3-4 days till they could safely return home. And yet, his life was cut short in this brutal manner. We still don’t know what happened in his last moments. It keeps me awake at night,” a teary-eyed Kavita shared.

During Akshay Trithya on Sunday, Usha — who now resides with her children — conducted a special puja at their family home in New Panvel, in remembrance of the family patriarch. A day earlier, the family performed a Shanti puja on his first death anniversary as per the Hindu tithi. His daughter, Yogita, said, “It’s been a year but we still can’t believe he is no more. We simply feel like he has gone for a long walk and will be back soon.”