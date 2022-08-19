HDIL promoters get anticipatory bail in Bhandup hospital fire case

HDIL promoters Rakesh, and Sarang Wadhawan were granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court Thursday in connection with the fire at a Bhandup mall which spread to a Covid-19 hospital facility on the premises, killing 11 in 2021.
Owners of the mall, the Wadhawan father-son duo, were booked under sections including 304 (culpable homicide) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code along with other accused. In their pleas, they had cited relief granted to other co-accused.
The sessions court said that in the event of their arrest by the Bhandup police, the duo would be released on bail by executing a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The two are already in custody in the PMC bank alleged fraud case.
A fire broke out at the mall on March 25 last year which spread to Sunrise Hospital on the mall’s premises.
