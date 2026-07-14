They claimed to be from HDFC ERGO, then duped people of lakhs, using ‘scripts’

The Mumbai Police arrested 12 persons who allegedly posed as HDFC ERGO staffers and defrauded many people of lakhs by tricking them into sharing their credit card details.

The incident came to light when a victim of the fraud filed a complaint with the Govandi police station on June 22.

In the complaint, the victim alleged that the fraudster, claiming to be from the HDFC ERGO Health Policy Office, took his credit card details to ‘process the benefit of ‘no claim bonus’ of Rs. 1,53,825 on his policy’.

Using the credit card details, the fraudster then duped the complainant of Rs 3.43 lakhs, the complaint stated. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered and the police traced the fake call center to MK Recruitment Man Power, Kohinoor City Mall, Kurla West.