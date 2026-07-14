They claimed to be from HDFC ERGO, then duped people of lakhs, using ‘scripts’

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The Mumbai Police arrested 12 persons who allegedly posed as HDFC ERGO staffers and defrauded many people of lakhs by tricking them into sharing their credit card details.
The incident came to light when a victim of the fraud filed a complaint with the Govandi police station on June 22.
In the complaint, the victim alleged that the fraudster, claiming to be from the HDFC ERGO Health Policy Office, took his credit card details to ‘process the benefit of ‘no claim bonus’ of Rs. 1,53,825 on his policy’.
Using the credit card details, the fraudster then duped the complainant of Rs 3.43 lakhs, the complaint stated. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered and the police traced the fake call center to MK Recruitment Man Power, Kohinoor City Mall, Kurla West.
The police also raided the location, seizing computers, laptops, routers, mobile phones, and SIM cards from different companies—equipment apparently required to run the fake call center, an officer said.
They also found scripts on how to persuade people into giving away their credit card details.
The officer said, “We also found scripts on how to persuade customers to give credit card information. We also arrested six accused involved in this work. We found gold coins and goods purchased online and parcels ordered using the credit cards of the defrauded customers.”
Acting on the information provided by the accused held during the raids, the cops took three more individuals into police custody and raided two more fake call centres at Sai Lilavati Niwas Gala, Asalfa Village, and another unit at Kohinoor Mall.
According to a police official, the accused also defrauded insurance customers from other states similarly.
So far, a total of 12 persons have been arrested and Rs 17,18,200 worth of items, including 29 computers, five laptops, 15 mobiles, three routers, 15 SIM cards, and 28.05 grams of gold were seized, an officer added.
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