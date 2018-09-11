HDFC bank Vice-President death: Postmortem examination indicates ‘throat slit from behind’

Of 13 stab injuries, a slit on Sanghvi’s hand indicated that he tried to defend himself. Of 13 stab injuries, a slit on Sanghvi’s hand indicated that he tried to defend himself.

HDFC Bank vice-president Siddharth Sanghvi, whose body was found in Kalyan early Monday, sustained at least 13 stab injuries.

An identification card in his chest pocket, buckle on the belt and his shoe, helped the 39-year-old bank executive’s father and brother identify him when they accompanied a team of policemen to a marshy land in Kalyan, where his body lay in a decomposed condition.

Postmortem examination was conducted on Sanghvi’s body at KEM Hospital in the afternoon. Findings indicate suspicions that his throat was first slit from behind, following which, he was stabbed multiple times.

The carotid artery in the neck, which supplies blood to brain, was cut by a “sharp edged object”. The stab in the neck fell short of damaging his trachea. “We suspect other stab injuries were inflicted after he fell unconscious,” a doctor said.

Of 13 stab injuries, a slit on Sanghvi’s hand indicated that he tried to defend himself. Sanghvi sustained three critical stab wounds, two in front in his liver and intestine, and one from behind when his lungs were pierced. Other stab wounds were on his leg.

Forensic experts suggested his murder seemed well-planned.

“Most stab wounds are muscle deep, but three stab injuries have gone deeper touching his vital organs,” said an expert.

