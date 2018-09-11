HDFC bank Vice-President death: Family, friends pay last respects to ‘doting father’

Siddharth Sanghvi was cremated at Chandanwadi. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Siddharth Sanghvi was cremated at Chandanwadi. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

As news of HDFC Bank vice-president Siddharth Sanghvi’s murder emerged, shock and grief gripped his family members and neighbours. According to them, Sanghvi was a good son and doting father, who was loved by all.

On Monday, residents of New Ridge Society in Malabar Hills gathered in the courtyard of the housing society to offer condolences. The Sanghvis is a large joint family with members from four generations and are residents of the ninth floor of the building. “Siddharth was a very straightforward man. He was an amazing father and an obedient son. He grew up in front of me, just as his son is growing up now. This incident has come as a personal blow to all of us,” said a senior citizen resident of the building, requesting anonymity.

Family members of Sanghvi declined to speak to the media.

In a hospital hearse, Sanghvi’s body was taken to the society for a few minutes before being taken to the Chandanwadi electronic crematorium. At the crematorium, colleagues, friends from school and college as well as neighbours, family friends and relatives gathered to pay their last respects.

Some of Sanghvi’s friends claimed that the police’s theory that the murder was committed amid a robbery appeared to be far-fetched.

“The robbery story is a cover-up that the Mumbai Police has come up with, and it has left us heart-broken,” said Aditya Modi, who said he was Sanghvi’s closest friend.

According to Modi, Sanghvi got the job at HDFC Bank through his reference. “I was an employee there in 2006 and I had referred him there. However, things have gone downhill since,” Modi said, claiming that other angles to the murder should be investigated thoroughly, including whether Sanghvi was involved in any professional dispute.

A spokesperson of the HDFC Bank declined to comment.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App