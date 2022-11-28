HC upholds Kiran Powar’s removal from Mumbai Cricket Association’s top council

The Bombay High Court has refused to interfere in the order of the Mumbai Cricket Association’s ethics officer that removed former Ranji player Kiran Rajaram Powar from the body’s apex council and barred him from cricket for a year.

A former captain of India’s under-19 team, Kiran is the brother of former India spinner Ramesh Powar, who now coaches the national women’s cricket team.

One Deepan Sunderlal Mistry filed a complaint with the ethics officer alleging that Kiran was guilty of a conflict of interest. After Kiran was appointed a member of the council, Ramesh was appointed coach of the senior men’s cricket team of Mumbai. Another allegation was that Kiran was a cricket coach at the Goregaon Sports Club (GSC) in violation of the association’s rules.

Retired high court judge V K Tahilramani, the ethics officer, removed Kiran, who had been made a council member on the nomination of the Indian Cricketers’ Association.

Advocates Sneha Phene, Garima Mehrotra and Khushi Sharma submitted that Kiran was not required to disclose any of these other positions that he held and that there was no conflict of interest.

The lawyers, appearing for Kiran, said that as per Rules 21(1) and 26(2)(A)(ii) (a) and (b) of the association’s constitution, the cricket improvement committee consisting of former first-class players was the authority to decide on the appointment of coaches and player selection committees, and that as a council member, Kiran had no power to decide on or reject the panel’s recommendations. They further said that when Mistry filed the complaint, Ramesh was no longer the coach of any Mumbai team and Kiran was not a coach at the GSC.

Advocates A S Khandeparkar and Vikas Warerkar, appearing for the association, submitted that the ethics officer’s order was well within her powers as vested under Rule 39(3) of the association’s constitution. The rules were part of recommendations made by a committee on cricket administration reforms which was led by former chief justice of India R M Lodha, they said, adding that the Supreme Court had confirmed them in the BCCI case.

In its judgment on November 25, a bench of Justices S V Gangapurwala and R N Laddha noted that the selection and appointment of the head coach of each Mumbai team had to be reported to the council, of which Kiran was a member, and his brother was appointed a head coach. The bench also held that Kiran “did not declare his conflict of interest and became the Apex Council member and did not maintain the transparency”.

The bench further said council members were in an influential position in matters of selection and the high court could not interfere in the ethics officer’s decision. “It cannot be said that the punishment imposed and/or the order passed is shockingly disproportionate for this court to intervene,” the judges held and disposed of Kiran’s plea.