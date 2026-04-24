Amid membership row: HC upholds state Charity Commissioner’s order deferring Asiatic Society polls

The HC therefore dismissed the pleas after holding that the Charity Commissioner had "sufficient powers" under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act for an interim arrangement for the society's smooth functioning.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected pleas challenging the Charity Commissioner’s March 13 order that deferred elections for the managing committee of the Asiatic Society in south Mumbai, and directed preparation of a fresh list of eligible voters.

The verdict casts a shadow on the approval of applications of 1,467 new members, who were enrolled after October 3, 2025 with “no proper approval”, from being eligible for voting in the elections. The HC also refused the petitioners’ request to stay the operation of the order.

Established in 1804, the Asiatic Society ranks among India’s oldest institutions promoting research and scholarship in fields like history, archaeology, linguistics, and literature.