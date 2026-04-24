3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Apr 24, 2026 12:58 AM IST
The HC therefore dismissed the pleas after holding that the Charity Commissioner had "sufficient powers" under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act for an interim arrangement for the society's smooth functioning.
The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected pleas challenging the Charity Commissioner’s March 13 order that deferred elections for the managing committee of the Asiatic Society in south Mumbai, and directed preparation of a fresh list of eligible voters.
The verdict casts a shadow on the approval of applications of 1,467 new members, who were enrolled after October 3, 2025 with “no proper approval”, from being eligible for voting in the elections. The HC also refused the petitioners’ request to stay the operation of the order.
Established in 1804, the Asiatic Society ranks among India’s oldest institutions promoting research and scholarship in fields like history, archaeology, linguistics, and literature.
A single-judge bench of Justice Farhan P Dubash ruled on pleas, including one filed by former Congress Rajya Sabha member and senior journalist Kumar Ketkar and others.
Elections for 19 seats were set to pit panels headed by Ketkar against one led by former BJP Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.
On March 13, Charity Commissioner Amogh Kaloti halted the elections immediately, pointing to “serious questions” over the managing committee’s functioning and its members.
The decision mentioned reports of several rare books missing from the Asiatic Library. It directed an observer and a sub-committee to oversee the Society’s affairs until a new managing committee is formed.
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Justice Dubash had on April 8 stayed the implementation of the decision, however, he reserved verdict on April 17 after conducting detailed hearing.
Advocate General (AG) Milind Sathe for the Charity Commissioner argued that even after the election programme for November 7 was announced on October 3, 2025, the committee illegally cleared 1,467 membership applications between October 16, 2025, and March 2026.
He further said the Charity Commissioner’s decision simply sought fresh polls using the same frozen nominations.
Justice Dubash accepted Sathe’s arguments and noted the Managing Committee continued to function despite their term having ended and took decisions required for day-to-day administration, and the same was “entirely impermissible”.
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“The same also applies to the Scrutinising Committee of Asiatic Society which has suo motu decided to continue its working, notwithstanding the fact that its tenure came to an end on September 27, 2025 and during such period, proceeded to recommend about 1,467 applications for membership, which names have since also been included in the finalised voters’ list for Elections-2025 despite there being no proper approval thereof by the Managing Committee,” the HC noted.
Therefore, the HC observed the Charity Commissioner “correctly instituted an inquiry” into the Society’s affairs after the questions were raised in the state Legislative Assembly.
Justice Dubash also rejected senior advocate Atul Damle’s arguments for petitioners and observed while they were not office bearers or managing panel members, the Charity Commissioner gave adequate prior notice to relevant persons.
The HC therefore dismissed the pleas after holding that the Charity Commissioner had “sufficient powers” under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act for an interim arrangement for the society’s smooth functioning.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More