Tuesday, November 10, 2020
HC upholds order barring transport of gutkha products through Maharashtra

A division bench of Justice T V Nalawade and Justice S D Kulkarni on November 3 passed the order while hearing a plea by Uttar Pradesh-based chewing tobacco manufacturing company Dharampal Premchand Limited.

Written by Omkar Gokhale | Mumbai | November 11, 2020 3:00:27 am
Bombay HC, Maharashtra gutkha sale, gutkha products in Maharashtra, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsThe court observed that as the 2018 notification had categorically banned manufacture, sale, distribution and transportation of such food products in the state and therefore, the petitioner company could not claim any relief. (Representational)

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court recently held that the July 2018 order of the commissioner (Food Safety and Standards), which barred transportation of banned products like gutkha through Maharashtra, is valid even if the contraband is being transported for states where it is not banned.

A division bench of Justice T V Nalawade and Justice S D Kulkarni on November 3 passed the order while hearing a plea by Uttar Pradesh-based chewing tobacco manufacturing company Dharampal Premchand Limited, which had challenged the 2018 order. The court observed that as the 2018 notification had categorically banned manufacture, sale, distribution and transportation of such food products in the state and therefore, the petitioner company could not claim any relief.

