HC told ‘Naxal agent’ Uppuganti’s health deteriorating, allows co-accused husband to meet her in hospice

THE BOMBAY High Court Thursday was informed that alleged Naxal operative Nirmala Uppuganti’s health is deteriorating. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

Uppuganti, booked in the Gadchiroli security personnel attack case, was admitted in a hospice care centre on the orders of the High Court in September for palliative care after her cancer began spreading to multiple organs.

A division bench of the High Court allowed her husband and co-accused Satyanarayana Rani to meet her.

Rani’s lawyer Payoshi Roy told the court that Uppuganti’s condition has been deteriorating for the past three days. The court allowed Rani to be taken to the hospice at 3 pm on Thursday and to remain there till 6 pm.

The court also permitted Rani to visit the hospice on Friday and Saturday from 9.30 am till 5.30 pm to be in his wife’s company, before being returned to Arthur Road Jail where he is lodged.

In September last year, the High Court had allowed Uppuganti to be shifted to the hospice after it was informed that she was terminally ill with stage four breast cancer since 2018.

Uppuganti, Rani and others were booked in the 2019 attack on security personnel in which 16 people were killed.